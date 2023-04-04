10PM Tuesday- Temperatures are on the rise! Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s on Wednesday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with patchy fog in the morning until around 9AM.

A cold front will move in Thursday evening. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front will stall to our south and keep high rain chances Friday through Easter Sunday. Thunderstorms aren’t very likely, but rain will be heavy at times and winds will be gusting up to 25 mph. With high pressure to our north, a wedge will form, meaning temperatures will be much cooler Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Good news for next week though… The sun is coming back on Monday with temperatures back into the 70s.