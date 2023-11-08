Wednesday morning update: High pressure moves in today, resulting in near-record high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Radiational cooling will allow temperatures to fall fast overnight, with lows near 50 degrees. On Thursday, we can expect more unseasonably warm conditions as afternoon high temperatures climb to the lower 80s. Clouds will be increasing going into Thursday night, with temperatures bottoming out in the lower 50s. A cold front sweeps through Friday, with isolated showers arriving during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the mid-70s. Overnight lows will bottom out near 50. The weekend is expected to be rainy and colder due to a wedge setting up shop. The high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday night lows in the 40s, then dropping into the 30s for the next several nights. Highs will start to moderate into the mid to upper 60s by the end of next week.