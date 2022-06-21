As of 4PM Tuesday- It was a very hot first day of summer! Temperatures topped off in the mid to upper 90s. Fortunately, humidity remained low, making it feel like only the low 90s. Dry air sticks around once again tomorrow as an upper level high dips further into the south. This will heat us up even more tomorrow, with 100 degree temperatures expected. Heat Advisories will likely not be issued since the heat index will remain under 110 degrees. Regardless, the temperatures can still be dangerous so remember heat safety!

The weather pattern changes Thursday as a cold front moves in. This will bring a few storms in the late afternoon, and humidity will also rise. Highs could still reach the upper 90s and low 100s, but any places that receive rain early in the day will be cooler. By Friday, temperatures will cool back down into the mid 90s, but humidity will stay high. The front will stall to the south of us keeping the moisture in our area. The end of this week and next week will have 30-40% rain chances each day, so a very summer-like pattern.