Tuesday evening update:

BRRR… lows in the upper teens to mid 20s tonight! Our western counties will be the coldest, with a wind chill near the 10 degree mark. There is a Wind Chill Advisory for Wilkes and Taliaferro counties until 10AM Wednesday. Wind chill in Augusta could reach 15 degrees with a low of 20. Highs only in the mid 40s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be cold again… Friday, well a bit warmer… Then it gets even colder Saturday and Sunday. Highs will struggle to make it into the 40s. I’m forecasting a low of 16 degrees in Augusta Sunday morning. We have issued a Vipir 6 Alert Day then since there will be a widespread harsh wind chill. Big warmup next week though! We could see 70 degrees…