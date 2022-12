One more very cold night coming our way before we start a very nice (and needed) warming trend. Look for lows in the lower to middle 20s for Wednesday morning, then sunshine and Highs rebounding into the upper 50s. We’ll see Highs near 70 by this New Years weekend, however we’ll also see a system to our west move our way bringing a decent rain even for New Years Eve. Once that passes, New Years Day is look nice!