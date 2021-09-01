Much drier air moving into the CSRA. This means big changes for us! – Take a look

A cold front moving through the CSRA tonight will bring us much drier air tomorrow into the Labor Day weekend. Humidity will be out the door! Dry air heats up and cools down quickly…this means we’ll still have very warm afternoons (minus the humidity) and very comfortable at night. Highs in the lower to middle 90s with overnight lows lower to middle 60s with some places seeing upper 50s Friday and Saturday morning. We won’t see our next chance of showers until Tuesday of next week.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Skies will start to clear. Low: 69
Thursday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 90
Thursday night: Clear. Low: 63
Friday: Sunny, less humid. High: 90