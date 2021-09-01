Much drier air moving into the CSRA. This means big changes for us! – Take a look

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) - Loved ones and friends of a North Augusta Public Safety Officer remember his life and legacy. He died this week after a long battle with the coronavirus.

The flags at North Augusta Public Safety Headquarters on East Buena Vista Avenue are now lowered. And vehicle 258, a police cruiser is parked and being cleaned as it prepares to honor the man who drove it to serve and protect. His coworkers fondly remember one of their own, Officer Dustin Michael Beasley.