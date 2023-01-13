CHIEF METEOROLOGIST TIM MILLER’S FORECAST
- Clear skies and rather chilly overnight, Lows Near 30 to upper 20s
- Wonderful sunshine for your Saturday as we return to more “January” temperatures. If not even a little cool for January standards. Highs in the lower 50s.
- Sunday we’ll start out cold with Lows in the 20s with a little warmer temperatures by afternoon with Highs in the middle 50s
- Things begin to warm up each day next week as our Martin Luther King holiday loos nice with lower 60s
- Showers and middle to upper 60s will be with us starting Tuesday through the rest of the workweek.