Much Cooler Tuesday with Sunshine

As of 7AM Tuesday– Good morning! The weather has improved significantly today. Yesterday, we had a chaotic morning with very gusty winds. Now, winds are light, under 10 mph. Skies are clear and will continue to be throughout the morning and early afternoon. Clouds will increase later on in the day. The big change today though is the colder air that moved in. Behind the cold front came arctic air from the North, dropping temperatures significantly. We woke up to the low 30s, with some spots below freezing. Today, we will only make it into the low 50s.

We will see 60s this week but certainly no 70s. Our next chance of rain is Thursday as another front moves in. The weekend will start out nice and dry but end with more showers late Sunday.