Much cooler temperatures Friday into the weekend. – Click here for your forecast.

Zeta has quickly moved away from us and a strong cold front moving through tonight will put an end to our warm temperatures. High pressure moves in for Friday with sunshine and cooler temperatures, still a bit breezy. Another cold front comes in by Sunday giving us MUCH colder temperatures for next week!

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: A few showers early, breezy with clearing skies, cooler. Low 54. Rain chance 40%

Friday: Sunny, breezy and cooler. High 72

Friday night: Clear and chilly. Low 48

Saturday: Mostly sunny, few clouds late. Cool. High 68

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High 69