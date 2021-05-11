Much cooler temperatures and periods of showers on tap for tomorrow. – What to expect

It will not be feeling much like the middle of May the next few days as a stalled cold front will hang to our South and along this front we’ll see a few disturbances ride up the front giving us a good chance of rain and showers…plus, adding to the fun, a Northeast wind will move tonight and Wednesday, this will give us well below normal temperatures the next few days. We’ll finally clear the skies out and start to slowly warm up by Friday into the weekend.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers late. Low: 60 Rain chance: 40%

Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of showers and rain with areas of drizzle. Temperatures will hold steady in the morning and start to fall in the afternoon. High: 60 early then, middle 50s by afternoon. Rain chance: 90%

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and drizzle. Low: 52 Rain chance: 60%

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers early. High: 69 Rain chance: 30%

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 74