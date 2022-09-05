As of 6PM Monday- It’s been a wet Labor Day across much of the CSRA. Scattered showers and storms will continue until around midnight. The heavy rain is brief, so fortunately we do not have any flooding concerns. The storms are also not severe, but there is some frequent lightning.

Tomorrow morning will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s. The afternoon will stay rain free with a good amount of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, so very seasonable. Wednesday will be similar, but then we have changes to end the week…

A front will move in late Wednesday or early Thursday, and then stall to our south. Low pressure will also be to the east of us which will generate a lot of rainfall and potentially strong storms. This pattern will last through the weekend. The rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures below average in the low to mid 80s.