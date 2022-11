As of 8 AM Saturday: Thanks to high pressure over us, we will have a warmer, dry day with temperatures into the mid to upper 60s and sunshine. It’s a nice day to score some deals shopping for Small Business Saturday or to watch your favorite football team run up the score against their rival!

Clouds will start to build in this evening as an approaching warm front moves across Georgia. Expect showers and storms overnight and into Sunday. Sun will return for Monday and Tuesday next week.