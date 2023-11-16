Thursday Evening Update: We are pretty much done with the rain this week, other than a few sprinkles possible Friday evening and possibly overnight into Saturday. This will be due to an approaching cold front, but for the most part we’ll just see some cloud cover. It won’t be a totally cloudy day though, and skies will gradually clear entirely on Saturday.

Friday and Saturday will be warm with mid 70s as highs. Tonight is warmer than normal as well, with temperatures only falling into the low 50s. Expect low 50s for Saturday morning again, but then colder air will be moving in for Saturday night. Sunday will be a bit cooler, with low 40s to start and upper 60s in the afternoon. It will still be sunny and dry.

Our next chance of rain comes in on Monday night ahead of another, stronger, cold front. This has the potential to bring us heavy rain and storms on Tuesday. A few showers could linger into Wednesday morning, but we’ll dry out in time for Thanksgiving. The holiday will be cooler as well with highs only around 60, and lows in the mid 30s.