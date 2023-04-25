7AM Tuesday- Good morning! We are starting the day with cloudy skies and some sprinkles around. This will be the case all day with temperatures only making it into the upper 60s through low 70s. Rain chances are under 20%. Clouds will stick around overnight with lows in the low 50s for your Wednesday morning.

Rain chances will increase starting tomorrow. The morning will be dry but showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. There will be a stationary front to our south which will keep rain chances high through Friday. Any storms that develop should be weak. Temperatures will climb each day with upper 70s and some spots in the low 80s by the end of the week.

Saturday will start out sunny and dry but another system will impact us in the evening and rain will continue into Sunday. There is still a lot of uncertainty for Sunday but as of now, it looks like the rain will end in the afternoon. Highs will drop back into the mid 70s with sun finally returning Monday. Expect a sunny and breezy start to next week with comfortable temperatures.