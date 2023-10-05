Thursday afternoon update: High pressure remains in control today with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs are topping out in the low to mid-80s. Clouds will increase in coverage tonight ahead of a cold front that will trigger a few showers on Friday. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s. Showers dissipate Friday night as the cold front moves east. Saturday will be sunny and breezy, with cooler temperatures in the upper 70s. The coldest air of the season so far filters in going into Sunday, with morning lows in the mid-40s and highs near 70 degrees. Lows remain in the 40s the following 2 nights before a warmup occurs midweek with lows in the 50s and highs near 80. Rain returns to the forecast late week, with temperatures cooling back down once again into the 70s.