Friday night update: A terrific weekend is on tap with wall-to-wall sunshine and temperatures in the low 90s. Temperatures climb back to the mid- to upper 90s next week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the central U.S. Add in the humidity, and dangerous heat indices above 105 degrees are possible, so be sure to limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated. Isolated showers and storms are possible later in the week and into the following weekend.