More sun…more heat!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Low pressure that was over us on Tuesday is now off the Carolina coast. That is a slow Low, however as it gets over the water of the Atlantic, it may develop into something Tropical. This is something we’ll keep a close eye on as it move off to the Northeast. We’ll start to see more sunshine for Thursday and more of a typical late day shower and thunderstorm. We’ll start to heat things up as middle 90s will be here by Friday.

Here’s your Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Look for areas of fog late Low 73

Thursday: Early morning fog will give way to partly sunny skies, 30% chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. High 93

Friday: Partly sunny, hot! With a 30% chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. High 95

