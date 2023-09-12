Tuesday Evening Update: We have some heavy rain and a lot of lightning south of I-20, currently impacting counties such as Barnwell, Burke, Jefferson, and Emanuel. Rainfall totals are approaching two inches. The rain will end around midnight, with patchy fog forming overnight. Our low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Expect another warm and muggy day tomorrow with more rounds of thunderstorms. A cold front is approaching us which is the reason for the rain, and also the reason for the nice changes coming our way. Expect lingering clouds and a few more showers on Thursday as the front stalls, but then we’ll dry and clear out on Friday. Skies will be sunny with dewpoints falling into the mid 50s. Overnight lows will also be in the mid to upper 50s.

Moisture increases again Sunday into next week with rain chances returning, but staying on the low side. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s over the next several days.