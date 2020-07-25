More storms likely Saturday afternoon

It’s another round of showers and thunderstorms for Saturday, some with heavy rain. A Trough is over the area and this will be the focus of widespread thunderstorms developing by afternoon. Just like Friday, some areas will receive very heavy rain with possible local flooding. Having more clouds and rain around, we’ll see daytime Highs a bit cooler with low to middle 90s. Sunday will see a few less storms, still a good chance of late afternoon to early evening storms.

Here is your forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny, humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some with heavy rain. High 95 Rain chance 50%

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms ending late. Low 74

Sunday: Partly sunny, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some with heavy rain. High 96. Rain chance 40%

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated late day showers and thunderstorms. High 96. Rain chance 20%