More rain tonight into Tuesday, heavy rain likely. – Check out the latest.

A stationary front is draped across the CSRA and will not move much through Wednesday. This will be the focus for widespread rain and thunderstorms. We’ll have plenty of moisture to work with so expect periods of heavy downpours. Not expecting severe weather, however some storms will have gusty winds and lightning. The real issue will be local flooding with some of the slower moving storms. Temperatures will hold in the 80s Tuesday. We’ll start to see a bit of a drier pattern work its way in by Wednesday as the front will fade away. Look for Highs returning to the middle 90s with only isolated late day storms.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Periods or showers and rain, some heavy rain possible. Low: 70 Rain Chance; 60%

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers, rain and thunderstorms. Some rain will be heavy at times. High: 85 Rain Chance: 70%

Tuesday night: Cloudy with periods of showers, rain and thunderstorms. Some rain will be heavy at times. Low: 72 Rain Chance: 60%

Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some rain will be heavy at times. High: 90 Rain Chance: 50%