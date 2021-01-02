More rain on the way Saturday. Heavy rain likely. – What to expect

What a way to start 2021! We had strong to severe storms today, the good news…all of the strong storms are done for tonight. Look for scattered showers and rain to continue on and off tonight. Tomorrow, Low pressure will move into the CSRA from the South, this will bring us another round of heavy rain, some local flooding is possible. I expect another 1-3″ of rain. Flash Flood WATCH is in effect for parts of the CSRA (See attached map) It will be warm as we’ll see Highs Near 70. This system will move out by early Sunday and we’ll see sunshine by afternoon and cooler temperatures.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers and rain. Low 60 Augusta South. 45 -50 degrees Augusta North

Saturday: Rain developing by afternoon, rain will be heavy at times. High 70. Rain chance 100%

Saturday night: Rain likely, rain will be heavy at times, local flooding is possible. Low 47 Rain chance 100%

Sunday: Morning clouds then sunshine by midday. High 60