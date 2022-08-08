(WJBF) — As of 4 p.m. Monday, scattered storms are happening now mostly around the Augusta metro and Aiken. We are seeing heavy rain in addition to thunder and lightning. Fortunately, these storms are not expected to become severe. The storms will weaken by the time the sun goes down, with just a few light showers in the evening. Temperatures will be in the low 70s overnight and tomorrow morning.

Due to high pressure staying dominant over our area, moisture will stay high. This will allow more storms to form tomorrow and Wednesday afternoon as well. There is still no severe threat, but brief heavy rain and lightning is expected. Highs will stay around average in the low to mid 90’s.

A cold front will approach us Thursday, bringing more widespread showers and stronger storms. There is no severe weather risk at this time, but it is possible. By Friday, cooler and drier air will move in. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s from Friday to next week. Low temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s. Humidity will also be lower, with a slim chance of rain. This will be a taste of September for the second week of August!