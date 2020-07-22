More of the same as the heat and humidity continues. Plus, Tropical Depression Seven Forms in the Atlantic.

High pressure continues to rule the forecast as we’ll see above normal temperatures and a Heat Index (Feels Like) temperatures between 104 – 107 degrees. A Trough (disturbance in the atmosphere) was draped over the area today, this lead to widespread showers and thunderstorms, tomorrow, the Trough looks to weaken, so we’ll see less coverage with afternoon storms.

Things will start to change by the end of the week as High pressure will move to the West and allow a weak Cold Front to move to the South, we’ll see better chances of late day showers and thunderstorms Friday through the weekend.

Here’s Your Forecast:

Tonight: Fair and muggy. Low 75

Wednesday – Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 99 (Heat Index Near 104-107)

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 98. (Heat Index 105)

Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the Atlantic