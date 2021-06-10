More late day storms for Friday/Saturday, then…changes! -Click here for the forecast

Moisture flow will increase across the CSRA Friday and a weak cold front will slide in from the North, this will aid in late day showers and thunderstorms. The front will hang around Saturday before it moves to the Southeast or fades out…will have more late day storms Saturday afternoon/evening. Things will begin to dry out by Sunday as drier air will limit our storm chances (if not take them away completely) Highs will reach the lower 90s…by Monday and Tuesday we could see middle 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low 72

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain. Humid. High: 92 Rain chance: 60%

Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms until midnight, otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 72 Rain chance: 50%

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain. Humid. High: 92 Rain chance: 50%

Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms until midnight, otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 70 Rain chance: 40%

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 93