Rinse and repeat! Sunday will be another day of hot and humid conditions with isolated afternoon showers and storms. Severe weather is possible across our western counties, with the main threats being heavy rain and damaging winds. A cold front approaches Monday, bumping up our rain and storm chances. Severe weather is possible, with the main threats being heavy rain and damaging winds. We have a nice reprieve from the rainfall midweek as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will heat up to the mid- to upper 90s by next weekend, with a return of afternoon showers and storms.