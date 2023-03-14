As of 3PM Tuesday: After a cold start to the day with temperatures near freezing, sunshine will warm us up nicely into the 50s. There is an increased fire danger this evening due to relative humidity values in the low to mid-20s, breezy northwest winds, and burnable brush. Tonight, temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A Vipir 6 Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday due to the likelihood of a widespread freeze during the morning. Plentiful sunshine will warm things up, though, to the lower 60s by the afternoon. A Vipir 6 Alert Day is also in effect for Thursday for the possibility of another freeze during the morning as temperatures dip into the lower 30s. Temperatures rise into the lower 70s on Thursday and Friday. A cold front brings rain on Friday. Severe weather is not expected. Another shot of cold air moves in during the second half of the weekend and into next week. This will also be accompanied by wet conditions.