As of 8am: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the low to mid 50s. Sky will remain partly sunny today with a few isolated showers, highs in the mid 60s. We’ll keep the conditions mostly cloudy for tonight with morning lows in the upper 40s.

The weekend will bring a few showers under a partly sunny sky for Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Halloween Sunday looks good with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 70s.