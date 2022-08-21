As of 6:30PM Sunday- We had a lot of heavy rain fall overnight, in addition to thunder and lightning. Fortunately we had a break before more storms fired up along the trough of low pressure. These storms shouldn’t last much longer than 9pm, and if they do they will be weakening. Temperatures topped off in the mid to upper 80s, with the heat index once again in the 90s.

Below average highs continue all of next week and the weekend. Skies will be cloudy the majority of the week with scattered showers and storms each day. The trough is keeping rain chances high for now, and by the middle of the week the rain will be due to another cold front passage. Stay dry!