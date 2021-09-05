Sunny Sunday! Rain Returns on Labor Day…

As of 8AM Sunday- Another great start to the day! We are waking up the upper 50s to low 60s with mostly clear skies, and some areas of patchy fog. Expect a sunny Sunday with no rain. We will heat up to the upper 80s, and topping off at 90 degrees in Augusta. Dewpoints will be in the 50s and 60s so it’ll feel pretty comfy outside. Tonight, lows will increase slightly to the mid 60s. Today will be a great beach, lake, or pool day.

The forecast changes on Labor Day as we will have a cold front swing through. Isolated showers and storms will start tomorrow afternoon, and increase in coverage on Tuesday. There will be breaks in the rain Monday allowing time for outdoor activities, but just keep the rain jacket nearby. It’ll also feel a bit hotter and stickier than the past few days. The front will stall out in our area keeping moisture high, so rain chances continue through Friday. By next weekend, high pressure moves back in, bringing us back to sunny and dry conditions.