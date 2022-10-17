As of 7am Monday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the low to mid 60s. Clouds hang around today ahead of an approaching cold front. Warmer than average again for the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. As the front moves through the viewing area later this afternoon, there is a small chance for a few showers. Those big changes begin Tuesday as cold artic air moves in behind the front. Highs will be 20 degrees cooler with a high of 63.

A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday morning due to the potential for frost around the CSRA with morning lows in the mid 30s.