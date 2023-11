As of 6am Monday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the 40s. Gradual sunshine for the afternoon today and highs in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy and cold tonight with morning lows in the low 30s. High pressure will usher in some colder temps for Wednesday and Thursday morning with lows in the mid to upper 20s. A Freeze Watch is already in effect for Screven, Jenkins, and Allendale counties Tuesday night until Wednesday morning.