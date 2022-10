As of 7am Monday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the 50s and low 60s. We’ll see a partly cloudy conditions for the afternoon with highs below average in the low 70s.

The week looks pretty quiet. Sunshine for Tuesday through Thursday with highs warming from the mid 70s on Tuesday to low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. A weak cold front moves through Friday during our warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 80s. Cooler temps return for the weekend.