As of 7am Monday: Sky is mostly clear with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. We’ll see lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 60s. Tonight looks mostly clear with morning lows in the low 40s.

Clouds increase ahead of an advancing cold front for Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. Rain and storms moving in for Wednesday and behind that front, temps will drop into the upper 50s Thursday and Friday.