As of 7am Monday: Sky is mostly clear with temps in the low to mid 60s. Plenty of sunshine for Monday with highs a little warmer than average, in the upper 80s. Forecast looks good for Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs will cool from 83 on Tuesday to the upper 70s on Wednesday.

A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.