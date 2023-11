As of 6am Monday: Sky is clear and temps are in the upper 30s to low 40s. High pressure will dominate the region for the next few days as highs warm from the upper 70s today to the low 80s for Tuesday through Thursday. A cold front moves in Friday and will give us a few showers that could linger into Saturday morning. Veteran’s Day Weekend will be much cooler with highs in the mid to low 60s.