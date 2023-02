As of 7am Monday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the 50s. Sun and clouds for today with warm highs in the low 80s. Windy as well with winds sw at 10-15 mph with gusts to 30. Sky remains partly cloudy tonight with a shower early, morning lows in the low 60s.

All sunshine for Tuesday and staying unseasonably warm with highs in the low 80s.