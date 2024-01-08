As of 6am Monday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the 30s. Clouds increase ahead of an advancing storm system today with highs in the low 50s. Rain moves in tonight with a few storms and breezy winds. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday as the strong storm system pushes east. Early Tuesday morning we’ll see heavy rain with winds from 10-25 mph. Winds increase and could reach as high as 30-40 mph with gusts over 50. Rain totals will be anywhere from 1″-2″ and isolated tornadoes are not out of the question. Warm highs Tuesday in the upper 60s.