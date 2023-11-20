As of 6am Monday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the upper 40s and low 50s. Sky will remain mostly cloudy today with a few late afternoon showers. Highs today near average in the upper 60s. A warm front lifts north across the CSRA tonight and we’ll see windy conditions with a few showers. Cold front pushes east on Tuesday and will give us a good chance for rain and a few strong to severe storms mainly during the afternoon. After a few showers very early Wednesday morning, we’ll see a partly cloudy sky and we’ll keep it dry through Thanksgiving Day.