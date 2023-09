As of 7am Monday: Few clouds with temps in the mid 60s to low 70s. Sky will be partly cloudy for the afternoon with a few showers and highs will be in the upper 80s. We’ll see a mostly clear sky tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

Stalled out front will linger across Georgia and South Carolina through Wednesday with a small chance for a few showers. Much cooler and drier air moves in for Thursday.