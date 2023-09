As of 7am Monday: Sky is clear with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lots of sunshine over the next several days as high pressure dominates. We’ll see highs stay below average in the low 80s to upper 70s and morning lows will in in the mid to upper 50s.

We’ll be watching the coast of Georgia and South Carolina the next few days as a low will develop and bring us a chance for rain during the weekend.