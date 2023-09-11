Sunday night update: Patchy fog is possible Monday morning, especially in locations where rain fell on Sunday. Temperatures will start off in the upper 60s and end up in the upper 80s. The surface frontal boundary that brought us showers and storms sticks around with yet more showers and thunderstorms. The main threats are heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Storms continue Tuesday as the frontal boundary lingers. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s. A strong cold front arrives Wednesday and brings additional showers and storms. Drier air settles in late next week, with temperatures cooling to near 80 degrees.