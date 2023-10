As of 6am Monday: Sky is cloudy with light sprinkles and drizzle. Early morning temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Gradual clearing takes place during the day with sunshine for the afternoon and highs will be cool, in the mid 60s. We’ll keep the forecast sunny and cool Tuesday through Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds increase during the day on Thursday and a few showers move back in for Friday.