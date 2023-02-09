3 PM: A few showers are possible this afternoon with warm temperatures in the 70s. The winds will also be breezy. Expect increasing moisture tonight. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will ride along a stationary front Friday and Saturday. Alert days have been issued for Friday and Saturday for the possibility of flash flooding. Showers linger Sunday morning, tapering off during the afternoon. Rain totals of 1.5″ to 3″ are possible. It will also be colder on Sunday, with highs only reaching the 40s. Dry conditions return early next week.