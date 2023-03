As of 7am Friday: Sky is mostly clear with temps in the low to upper 40s. Mix of sun and clouds for today with highs in the low 80s. Staying cloudy for tonight with lows in the low 60s.

Saturday will be a little stormy with highs in the low 80s and windy with winds SW 15-25 mph with higher gusts.

Back to sunshine Sunday with cooler highs in the low 70.