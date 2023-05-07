As of 8AM Sunday: We started off the morning with some pretty thick fog in the metro area, but at this hour, visibility has improved greatly! Humidity on the other hand is on the high side making it feel a little muggy. We will have periods of sunny skies mixed with some clouds to give us a partly cloudy day with warmer temps. High pressure off the coast, could bring in some moisture this afternoon, so scattered sprinkles cannot be completely ruled out, before more widespread rain moves in late tonight and into Monday. If you’re ready to put away the Winter coat, you’re in luck! Today kicks off a stretch of warmer weather with highs in the 80s for the next 10 days. Enjoy!