7PM Tuesday- It was a cloudy Tuesday with seasonable temperatures. High pressure remains over the area with dry air in place. Tomorrow, there will be a bit of a break from the clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than today.

On Thanksgiving, cloud cover returns with low temperatures on the rise. We will be well above average overnight from the cloud cover. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s for the rest of this week. With the clouds comes the chance of rain as well. Isolated showers are possible late Thursday, but the heavy, widespread rain won’t come until Friday afternoon or evening. This wet weather will persist through Saturday. A few showers are possible early Sunday, but once the front moves to the east, we will see clearing skies.

Travel plans will be just fine for Wednesday and Thursday, but Friday and Saturday will be wet! Much of the Southeast will have rain and there could be some storms. Be careful when out on the roads when traveling or Black Friday shopping!