Thursday afternoon update: Sunshine is in full swing today, with seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 90s and dew points in the 60s to low 70s. VIPIR 6 ALERT days have been issued for Friday and Saturday as the ridge builds back in. Temperatures will climb to near 100°. This would be the hottest air of the season so far. We could be seeing records broken both days. Add in the humidity, and it will feel closer to 108° in some locations. Heat advisories are posted for our western lying counties from noon until 8 p.m. Friday evening. Be sure to limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated! A cold front will push closer to us Saturday and could trigger a few late-day showers and storms. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are the main threats. Rain and storm chances increase Sunday as the front and a low-pressure system get closer to us. The front stalls and brings widely scattered showers and storms early next week, with temperatures returning to the lower 90s. Rain chances decrease going into next weekend, with temperatures cooling down to the mid-80s.