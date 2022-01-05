Mild Thursday with Late Day Showers

As of 10PM Wednesday- It was a beautiful day! Sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. We reached the 60s in several locations. Tonight, it will be chilly, but slightly above freezing. The clear skies, light winds, and cold temperatures will help develop some patchy fog in the morning. Later on in the day, we will have partly cloudy skies and temperatures similar to today. Starting around 5PM, a weak cold front will enter the CSRA, bringing a line of showers. Rainfall totals will be under a quarter of a inch, as this is a fast moving system, and the rain will be light.

This front will bring cooler temperatures on Friday, but then we will warm up over the weekend. By Sunday night, a stronger cold front will move through. Rain could get heavy, but severe weather is not expected at this time. A few showers will linger into Monday morning. Much colder air will take over once again when the front passes.