Sunday Evening Update: Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with temperatures falling into the low 50s. Monday will have more clouds than sunshine with mild temperatures. The high in Augusta will be 68 degrees. We have high pressure moving out and low pressure moving in, which means rain chances are on the rise with more and more cloud cover.

The chance of rain for Monday will only be 20%, as there will only be a few light sprinkles. That chance increases to 70% for all of Tuesday. Most of the rain will be light and scattered, but a few heavy downpours with thunder and lightning are possible as well. There is no threat of severe weather. Some showers could linger into Wednesday morning. Fortunately, we will dry out just in time for Thanksgiving! Another system will move in on Friday though, so expect more rain if headed out shopping!

Temperatures will stay pretty mild all week long in the low 60s to low 70s. It will get chilly at night and in the mornings starting on Thanksgiving and continuing into next week. This weekend will be dry, but more showers will be possible early next week.