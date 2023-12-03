Saturday night update: We are stuck in the clouds tonight, with scattered showers. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid-60s for overnight lows. Looking ahead to Sunday morning, a batch of showers with embedded thunderstorms will be pushing east as a cold front approaches from our west. Severe weather is not expected. A few showers continue into the afternoon, then it clears up in the evening. Most spots will see less than 0.5″. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-70s on Sunday. The cold front pushes through, but temperatures will still be mild, near 70 on Monday. A stronger cold front sweeps through on Tuesday, and much colder air filters in behind it. High temperatures will be cool, with highs in the 50s and overnight lows near freezing. It will be windy on Monday and Wednesday with gusts up to 30 mph. The next round of precipitation moves in next Sunday.